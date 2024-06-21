세르비아 디나르 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 러시아 루블로 is currently 0.799 today, reflecting a 4.251% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.882% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.819 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.760 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.921% decrease in value.