Serbian dinar to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Mongolian tugriks is currently 30.952 today, reflecting a -0.421% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.451% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 31.146 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 30.866 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.425% decrease in value.