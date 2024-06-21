세르비아 디나르 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. is currently 30.928 today, reflecting a -0.223% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.189% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 31.146 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 30.757 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.395% increase in value.