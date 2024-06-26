Serbian dinar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 4.237 today, reflecting a -1.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.427% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 4.288 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 4.209 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.691% increase in value.