세르비아 디나르 카자흐스탄 텐게스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 카자흐스탄 텐게스 is currently 4.218 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.997% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 카자흐스탄 텐게스 has fluctuated between a high of 4.228 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 4.119 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.488% increase in value.