Serbian dinar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Czech korunas is currently 0.213 today, reflecting a 0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.022% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.214 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.212 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.234% increase in value.