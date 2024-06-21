세르비아 디나르 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. is currently 0.213 today, reflecting a 0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.782% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. has fluctuated between a high of 0.213 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.211 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.217% increase in value.