Serbian dinar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 4.776 today, reflecting a -0.450% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.089% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 4.804 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 4.743 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.642% increase in value.