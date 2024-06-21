세르비아 디나르 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 is currently 4.778 today, reflecting a 0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.948% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 4.823 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.743 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.642% increase in value.