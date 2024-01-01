Philippine pesos to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert PHP to LKR at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Sr5.072 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
PHP to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LKR
1 PHP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.40545.4829
Low5.06495.0649
Average5.17965.2606
Change-6.16%-2.13%
1 PHP to LKR stats

The performance of PHP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4054 and a 30 day low of 5.0649. This means the 30 day average was 5.1796. The change for PHP to LKR was -6.16.

The performance of PHP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4829 and a 90 day low of 5.0649. This means the 90 day average was 5.2606. The change for PHP to LKR was -2.13.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PHP5.07225 LKR
5 PHP25.36125 LKR
10 PHP50.72250 LKR
20 PHP101.44500 LKR
50 PHP253.61250 LKR
100 PHP507.22500 LKR
250 PHP1,268.06250 LKR
500 PHP2,536.12500 LKR
1000 PHP5,072.25000 LKR
2000 PHP10,144.50000 LKR
5000 PHP25,361.25000 LKR
10000 PHP50,722.50000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 LKR0.19715 PHP
5 LKR0.98575 PHP
10 LKR1.97151 PHP
20 LKR3.94302 PHP
50 LKR9.85755 PHP
100 LKR19.71510 PHP
250 LKR49.28775 PHP
500 LKR98.57550 PHP
1000 LKR197.15100 PHP
2000 LKR394.30200 PHP
5000 LKR985.75500 PHP
10000 LKR1,971.51000 PHP