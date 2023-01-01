1 Philippine peso to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert PHP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 php
5.85 lkr

1.00000 PHP = 5.84509 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:05
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PHP5.84509 LKR
5 PHP29.22545 LKR
10 PHP58.45090 LKR
20 PHP116.90180 LKR
50 PHP292.25450 LKR
100 PHP584.50900 LKR
250 PHP1461.27250 LKR
500 PHP2922.54500 LKR
1000 PHP5845.09000 LKR
2000 PHP11690.18000 LKR
5000 PHP29225.45000 LKR
10000 PHP58450.90000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 LKR0.17108 PHP
5 LKR0.85542 PHP
10 LKR1.71084 PHP
20 LKR3.42168 PHP
50 LKR8.55420 PHP
100 LKR17.10840 PHP
250 LKR42.77100 PHP
500 LKR85.54200 PHP
1000 LKR171.08400 PHP
2000 LKR342.16800 PHP
5000 LKR855.42000 PHP
10000 LKR1710.84000 PHP