Convert LKR to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Philippine pesos

1,000 lkr
192.66 php

Sr1.000 LKR = ₱0.1927 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 LKR0.19266 PHP
5 LKR0.96329 PHP
10 LKR1.92658 PHP
20 LKR3.85316 PHP
50 LKR9.63290 PHP
100 LKR19.26580 PHP
250 LKR48.16450 PHP
500 LKR96.32900 PHP
1000 LKR192.65800 PHP
2000 LKR385.31600 PHP
5000 LKR963.29000 PHP
10000 LKR1,926.58000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PHP5.19055 LKR
5 PHP25.95275 LKR
10 PHP51.90550 LKR
20 PHP103.81100 LKR
50 PHP259.52750 LKR
100 PHP519.05500 LKR
250 PHP1,297.63750 LKR
500 PHP2,595.27500 LKR
1000 PHP5,190.55000 LKR
2000 PHP10,381.10000 LKR
5000 PHP25,952.75000 LKR
10000 PHP51,905.50000 LKR