1 thousand Panamanian balboas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert PAB to TWD at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = NT$32.07 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
PAB to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TWD
1 PAB to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.237032.8800
Low31.598031.5980
Average32.004732.1566
Change0.16%-2.32%
1 PAB to TWD stats

The performance of PAB to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.2370 and a 30 day low of 31.5980. This means the 30 day average was 32.0047. The change for PAB to TWD was 0.16.

The performance of PAB to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.8800 and a 90 day low of 31.5980. This means the 90 day average was 32.1566. The change for PAB to TWD was -2.32.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PAB32.06700 TWD
5 PAB160.33500 TWD
10 PAB320.67000 TWD
20 PAB641.34000 TWD
50 PAB1,603.35000 TWD
100 PAB3,206.70000 TWD
250 PAB8,016.75000 TWD
500 PAB16,033.50000 TWD
1000 PAB32,067.00000 TWD
2000 PAB64,134.00000 TWD
5000 PAB160,335.00000 TWD
10000 PAB320,670.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 TWD0.03118 PAB
5 TWD0.15592 PAB
10 TWD0.31185 PAB
20 TWD0.62369 PAB
50 TWD1.55924 PAB
100 TWD3.11847 PAB
250 TWD7.79618 PAB
500 TWD15.59235 PAB
1000 TWD31.18470 PAB
2000 TWD62.36940 PAB
5000 TWD155.92350 PAB
10000 TWD311.84700 PAB