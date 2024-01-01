1 thousand Moldovan leus to Myanmar kyats

Convert MDL to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
118,143 mmk

L1.000 MDL = K118.1 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2251.3661.49883.4431.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1231.7331.9105.8722.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5790.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34611.09761.1061.1970.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Myanma Kyat
1 MDL118.14300 MMK
5 MDL590.71500 MMK
10 MDL1,181.43000 MMK
20 MDL2,362.86000 MMK
50 MDL5,907.15000 MMK
100 MDL11,814.30000 MMK
250 MDL29,535.75000 MMK
500 MDL59,071.50000 MMK
1000 MDL118,143.00000 MMK
2000 MDL236,286.00000 MMK
5000 MDL590,715.00000 MMK
10000 MDL1,181,430.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Moldovan Leu
1 MMK0.00846 MDL
5 MMK0.04232 MDL
10 MMK0.08464 MDL
20 MMK0.16929 MDL
50 MMK0.42321 MDL
100 MMK0.84643 MDL
250 MMK2.11607 MDL
500 MMK4.23215 MDL
1000 MMK8.46429 MDL
2000 MMK16.92858 MDL
5000 MMK42.32145 MDL
10000 MMK84.64290 MDL