500 Moroccan dirhams to Malawian kwachas

Convert MAD to MWK at the real exchange rate

500 mad
87,017.50 mwk

د.م.1.000 MAD = MK174.0 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.1940.7880.9331.3661.5051.35518.254
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.269776.6611.1841.7331.9091.71923.158
1 EUR1.072655.9660.84511.4641.6121.45219.559

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malawian Kwacha
1 MAD174.03500 MWK
5 MAD870.17500 MWK
10 MAD1,740.35000 MWK
20 MAD3,480.70000 MWK
50 MAD8,701.75000 MWK
100 MAD17,403.50000 MWK
250 MAD43,508.75000 MWK
500 MAD87,017.50000 MWK
1000 MAD174,035.00000 MWK
2000 MAD348,070.00000 MWK
5000 MAD870,175.00000 MWK
10000 MAD1,740,350.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Moroccan Dirham
1 MWK0.00575 MAD
5 MWK0.02873 MAD
10 MWK0.05746 MAD
20 MWK0.11492 MAD
50 MWK0.28730 MAD
100 MWK0.57460 MAD
250 MWK1.43649 MAD
500 MWK2.87298 MAD
1000 MWK5.74596 MAD
2000 MWK11.49192 MAD
5000 MWK28.72980 MAD
10000 MWK57.45960 MAD