Convert LSL to CLP at the real exchange rate

100 Lesotho lotis to Chilean pesos

100 lsl
5,157 clp

L1.000 LSL = $51.57 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:38
How to convert Lesotho lotis to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Chilean Peso
1 LSL51.57000 CLP
5 LSL257.85000 CLP
10 LSL515.70000 CLP
20 LSL1,031.40000 CLP
50 LSL2,578.50000 CLP
100 LSL5,157.00000 CLP
250 LSL12,892.50000 CLP
500 LSL25,785.00000 CLP
1000 LSL51,570.00000 CLP
2000 LSL103,140.00000 CLP
5000 LSL257,850.00000 CLP
10000 LSL515,700.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Lesotho Loti
1 CLP0.01939 LSL
5 CLP0.09696 LSL
10 CLP0.19391 LSL
20 CLP0.38782 LSL
50 CLP0.96956 LSL
100 CLP1.93911 LSL
250 CLP4.84778 LSL
500 CLP9.69555 LSL
1000 CLP19.39110 LSL
2000 CLP38.78220 LSL
5000 CLP96.95550 LSL
10000 CLP193.91100 LSL