2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Guyanaese dollars

Convert KZT to GYD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = GY$0.4293 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GYD
1 KZT to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43710.4409
Low0.42350.4235
Average0.43180.4345
Change-1.59%-2.64%
View full history

1 KZT to GYD stats

The performance of KZT to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4371 and a 30 day low of 0.4235. This means the 30 day average was 0.4318. The change for KZT to GYD was -1.59.

The performance of KZT to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4409 and a 90 day low of 0.4235. This means the 90 day average was 0.4345. The change for KZT to GYD was -2.64.

Track market ratesView KZT to GYD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.790.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8680.670.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.047113.470.7020.5861.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guyanaese Dollar
1 KZT0.42929 GYD
5 KZT2.14644 GYD
10 KZT4.29287 GYD
20 KZT8.58574 GYD
50 KZT21.46435 GYD
100 KZT42.92870 GYD
250 KZT107.32175 GYD
500 KZT214.64350 GYD
1000 KZT429.28700 GYD
2000 KZT858.57400 GYD
5000 KZT2,146.43500 GYD
10000 KZT4,292.87000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GYD2.32944 KZT
5 GYD11.64720 KZT
10 GYD23.29440 KZT
20 GYD46.58880 KZT
50 GYD116.47200 KZT
100 GYD232.94400 KZT
250 GYD582.36000 KZT
500 GYD1,164.72000 KZT
1000 GYD2,329.44000 KZT
2000 GYD4,658.88000 KZT
5000 GYD11,647.20000 KZT
10000 GYD23,294.40000 KZT