10 Kuwaiti dinars to Zambian kwacha

Convert KWD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ZK86.75 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZMW
1 KWD to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High87.283487.2834
Low85.896684.2357
Average86.637886.0336
Change-0.22%1.45%
View full history

1 KWD to ZMW stats

The performance of KWD to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 87.2834 and a 30 day low of 85.8966. This means the 30 day average was 86.6378. The change for KWD to ZMW was -0.22.

The performance of KWD to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 87.2834 and a 90 day low of 84.2357. This means the 90 day average was 86.0336. The change for KWD to ZMW was 1.45.

Track market ratesView KWD to ZMW chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0660.92817.7921.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3460.044
1 EUR1.07890.636119.1821.6251.7951,844.043.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1340.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / ZMW
1 KWD86.75410 ZMW
5 KWD433.77050 ZMW
10 KWD867.54100 ZMW
20 KWD1,735.08200 ZMW
50 KWD4,337.70500 ZMW
100 KWD8,675.41000 ZMW
250 KWD21,688.52500 ZMW
500 KWD43,377.05000 ZMW
1000 KWD86,754.10000 ZMW
2000 KWD173,508.20000 ZMW
5000 KWD433,770.50000 ZMW
10000 KWD867,541.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ZMW0.01153 KWD
5 ZMW0.05763 KWD
10 ZMW0.11527 KWD
20 ZMW0.23054 KWD
50 ZMW0.57634 KWD
100 ZMW1.15268 KWD
250 ZMW2.88170 KWD
500 ZMW5.76340 KWD
1000 ZMW11.52680 KWD
2000 ZMW23.05360 KWD
5000 ZMW57.63400 KWD
10000 ZMW115.26800 KWD