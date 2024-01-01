5 Kuwaiti dinars to Mongolian tugriks

Convert KWD to MNT at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₮11,060 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MNT
1 KWD to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11,106.200011,106.2000
Low11,031.600011,031.6000
Average11,063.413311,067.3722
Change-0.27%0.15%
View full history

1 KWD to MNT stats

The performance of KWD to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11,106.2000 and a 30 day low of 11,031.6000. This means the 30 day average was 11,063.4133. The change for KWD to MNT was -0.27.

The performance of KWD to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11,106.2000 and a 90 day low of 11,031.6000. This means the 90 day average was 11,067.3722. The change for KWD to MNT was 0.15.

Track market ratesView KWD to MNT chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0740.92717.7881.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3440.044
1 EUR1.07890.644119.1781.6251.7961,844.043.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7270.05210.0850.09496.1560.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KWD11,063.10000 MNT
5 KWD55,315.50000 MNT
10 KWD110,631.00000 MNT
20 KWD221,262.00000 MNT
50 KWD553,155.00000 MNT
100 KWD1,106,310.00000 MNT
250 KWD2,765,775.00000 MNT
500 KWD5,531,550.00000 MNT
1000 KWD11,063,100.00000 MNT
2000 KWD22,126,200.00000 MNT
5000 KWD55,315,500.00000 MNT
10000 KWD110,631,000.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MNT0.00009 KWD
5 MNT0.00045 KWD
10 MNT0.00090 KWD
20 MNT0.00181 KWD
50 MNT0.00452 KWD
100 MNT0.00904 KWD
250 MNT0.02260 KWD
500 MNT0.04520 KWD
1000 MNT0.09039 KWD
2000 MNT0.18078 KWD
5000 MNT0.45195 KWD
10000 MNT0.90391 KWD