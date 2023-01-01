1 Kenyan shilling to Tongan paʻangas

Convert KES to TOP at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.02 top

1.00000 KES = 0.01514 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KES0.01514 TOP
5 KES0.07570 TOP
10 KES0.15140 TOP
20 KES0.30281 TOP
50 KES0.75702 TOP
100 KES1.51405 TOP
250 KES3.78512 TOP
500 KES7.57025 TOP
1000 KES15.14050 TOP
2000 KES30.28100 TOP
5000 KES75.70250 TOP
10000 KES151.40500 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kenyan Shilling
1 TOP66.04810 KES
5 TOP330.24050 KES
10 TOP660.48100 KES
20 TOP1320.96200 KES
50 TOP3302.40500 KES
100 TOP6604.81000 KES
250 TOP16512.02500 KES
500 TOP33024.05000 KES
1000 TOP66048.10000 KES
2000 TOP132096.20000 KES
5000 TOP330240.50000 KES
10000 TOP660481.00000 KES