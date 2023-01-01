10 thousand Kenyan shillings to Icelandic krónas

Convert KES to ISK at the real exchange rate

10000 kes
8864.35 isk

1.00000 KES = 0.88643 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3289792.5061.33360.91070.7855771.4785283.1379
1 SGD0.7525021596.3621.003540.6853080.5911481.1125962.5614
1 NGN0.001261820.0016768310.001682760.001149150.0009912570.001865630.104905
1 CAD0.749850.996476594.26110.6828920.5890651.1086762.341

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Icelandic Króna
1 KES0.88643 ISK
5 KES4.43217 ISK
10 KES8.86435 ISK
20 KES17.72870 ISK
50 KES44.32175 ISK
100 KES88.64350 ISK
250 KES221.60875 ISK
500 KES443.21750 ISK
1000 KES886.43500 ISK
2000 KES1772.87000 ISK
5000 KES4432.17500 ISK
10000 KES8864.35000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kenyan Shilling
1 ISK1.12811 KES
5 ISK5.64055 KES
10 ISK11.28110 KES
20 ISK22.56220 KES
50 ISK56.40550 KES
100 ISK112.81100 KES
250 ISK282.02750 KES
500 ISK564.05500 KES
1000 ISK1128.11000 KES
2000 ISK2256.22000 KES
5000 ISK5640.55000 KES
10000 ISK11281.10000 KES