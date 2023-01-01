1 thousand Japanese yen to Liberian dollars

Convert JPY to LRD at the real exchange rate

1000 jpy
1308.82 lrd

1.00000 JPY = 1.30882 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8622051.097691.18641.463871.623790.94477518.7356
1 GBP1.1598211.27295105.7541.697731.88321.0957721.7287
1 USD0.91110.785577183.0781.33371.47940.8607517.0696
1 INR0.01096650.009455890.012036910.01605360.01780740.01036070.205465

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Liberian Dollar
100 JPY130.88200 LRD
1000 JPY1308.82000 LRD
1500 JPY1963.23000 LRD
2000 JPY2617.64000 LRD
3000 JPY3926.46000 LRD
5000 JPY6544.10000 LRD
5400 JPY7067.62800 LRD
10000 JPY13088.20000 LRD
15000 JPY19632.30000 LRD
20000 JPY26176.40000 LRD
25000 JPY32720.50000 LRD
30000 JPY39264.60000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 LRD0.76405 JPY
5 LRD3.82024 JPY
10 LRD7.64047 JPY
20 LRD15.28094 JPY
50 LRD38.20235 JPY
100 LRD76.40470 JPY
250 LRD191.01175 JPY
500 LRD382.02350 JPY
1000 LRD764.04700 JPY
2000 LRD1528.09400 JPY
5000 LRD3820.23500 JPY
10000 LRD7640.47000 JPY