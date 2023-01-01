5 Jordanian dinars to Belarusian rubles

Convert JOD to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 jod
23.22 byn

1.00000 JOD = 4.64474 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.333851.329418.36040.911450.78573.67261.47842
1 CAD0.74970910.99666413.7650.6833250.5890472.753381.10838
1 SGD0.7522191.00335113.8110.6856120.5910192.76261.11209
1 ZAR0.0544650.07264820.072405810.04964230.04279320.2000280.0805219

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Belarusian Ruble
1 JOD4.64474 BYN
5 JOD23.22370 BYN
10 JOD46.44740 BYN
20 JOD92.89480 BYN
50 JOD232.23700 BYN
100 JOD464.47400 BYN
250 JOD1161.18500 BYN
500 JOD2322.37000 BYN
1000 JOD4644.74000 BYN
2000 JOD9289.48000 BYN
5000 JOD23223.70000 BYN
10000 JOD46447.40000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Jordanian Dinar
1 BYN0.21530 JOD
5 BYN1.07648 JOD
10 BYN2.15297 JOD
20 BYN4.30594 JOD
50 BYN10.76485 JOD
100 BYN21.52970 JOD
250 BYN53.82425 JOD
500 BYN107.64850 JOD
1000 BYN215.29700 JOD
2000 BYN430.59400 JOD
5000 BYN1076.48500 JOD
10000 BYN2152.97000 JOD