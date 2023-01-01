10 Jersey pounds to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert JEP to TTD at the real exchange rate

10 jep
85.97 ttd

1.00000 JEP = 8.59734 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8612351.0939590.99181.464311.624880.94734518.7197
1 GBP1.1611211.2702105.6521.700231.886671.0999821.7357
1 USD0.914150.787278183.17731.338551.485330.86617.112
1 INR0.010990.009465050.012022510.01609270.01785740.01041150.205729

How to convert Jersey pounds to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 JEP8.59734 TTD
5 JEP42.98670 TTD
10 JEP85.97340 TTD
20 JEP171.94680 TTD
50 JEP429.86700 TTD
100 JEP859.73400 TTD
250 JEP2149.33500 TTD
500 JEP4298.67000 TTD
1000 JEP8597.34000 TTD
2000 JEP17194.68000 TTD
5000 JEP42986.70000 TTD
10000 JEP85973.40000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Jersey pound
1 TTD0.11632 JEP
5 TTD0.58157 JEP
10 TTD1.16315 JEP
20 TTD2.32630 JEP
50 TTD5.81575 JEP
100 TTD11.63150 JEP
250 TTD29.07875 JEP
500 TTD58.15750 JEP
1000 TTD116.31500 JEP
2000 TTD232.63000 JEP
5000 TTD581.57500 JEP
10000 TTD1163.15000 JEP