Convert GNF to TWD at the real exchange rate

500 Guinean francs to New Taiwan dollars

500 gnf
1.89 twd

GFr1.000 GNF = NT$0.003773 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5761.4651.6110.95919.289
1 GBP1.18311.27105.9731.7331.9051.13522.82
1 USD0.9320.787183.4471.3651.50.89417.969
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GNF0.00377 TWD
5 GNF0.01886 TWD
10 GNF0.03773 TWD
20 GNF0.07546 TWD
50 GNF0.18864 TWD
100 GNF0.37728 TWD
250 GNF0.94321 TWD
500 GNF1.88642 TWD
1000 GNF3.77283 TWD
2000 GNF7.54566 TWD
5000 GNF18.86415 TWD
10000 GNF37.72830 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 TWD265.05300 GNF
5 TWD1,325.26500 GNF
10 TWD2,650.53000 GNF
20 TWD5,301.06000 GNF
50 TWD13,252.65000 GNF
100 TWD26,505.30000 GNF
250 TWD66,263.25000 GNF
500 TWD132,526.50000 GNF
1000 TWD265,053.00000 GNF
2000 TWD530,106.00000 GNF
5000 TWD1,325,265.00000 GNF
10000 TWD2,650,530.00000 GNF