Convert GNF to PLN at the real exchange rate

5 Guinean francs to Polish zloty

5 gnf
0.00 pln

GFr1.000 GNF = zł0.0004654 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:20
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Polish Zloty
1 GNF0.00047 PLN
5 GNF0.00233 PLN
10 GNF0.00465 PLN
20 GNF0.00931 PLN
50 GNF0.02327 PLN
100 GNF0.04654 PLN
250 GNF0.11635 PLN
500 GNF0.23271 PLN
1000 GNF0.46541 PLN
2000 GNF0.93083 PLN
5000 GNF2.32707 PLN
10000 GNF4.65414 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Guinean Franc
1 PLN2,148.62000 GNF
5 PLN10,743.10000 GNF
10 PLN21,486.20000 GNF
20 PLN42,972.40000 GNF
50 PLN107,431.00000 GNF
100 PLN214,862.00000 GNF
250 PLN537,155.00000 GNF
500 PLN1,074,310.00000 GNF
1000 PLN2,148,620.00000 GNF
2000 PLN4,297,240.00000 GNF
5000 PLN10,743,100.00000 GNF
10000 PLN21,486,200.00000 GNF