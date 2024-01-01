2,000 Ghanaian cedis to Malawian kwachas

Convert GHS to MWK at the real exchange rate

2,000 ghs
239,252 mwk

GH¢1.000 GHS = MK119.6 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93218.1080.7881.3531.50283.498
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2630.5770.9911.161.155
1 EUR1.0741.466119.4390.8461.4521.61389.635
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Malawian Kwacha
1 GHS119.62600 MWK
5 GHS598.13000 MWK
10 GHS1,196.26000 MWK
20 GHS2,392.52000 MWK
50 GHS5,981.30000 MWK
100 GHS11,962.60000 MWK
250 GHS29,906.50000 MWK
500 GHS59,813.00000 MWK
1000 GHS119,626.00000 MWK
2000 GHS239,252.00000 MWK
5000 GHS598,130.00000 MWK
10000 GHS1,196,260.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MWK0.00836 GHS
5 MWK0.04180 GHS
10 MWK0.08359 GHS
20 MWK0.16719 GHS
50 MWK0.41797 GHS
100 MWK0.83594 GHS
250 MWK2.08985 GHS
500 MWK4.17969 GHS
1000 MWK8.35938 GHS
2000 MWK16.71876 GHS
5000 MWK41.79690 GHS
10000 MWK83.59380 GHS