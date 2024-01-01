20 Ghanaian cedis to Gambian dalasis

Convert GHS to GMD at the real exchange rate

20 ghs
94.60 gmd

GH¢1.000 GHS = D4.730 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:56
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Gambian Dalasi
1 GHS4.72992 GMD
5 GHS23.64960 GMD
10 GHS47.29920 GMD
20 GHS94.59840 GMD
50 GHS236.49600 GMD
100 GHS472.99200 GMD
250 GHS1,182.48000 GMD
500 GHS2,364.96000 GMD
1000 GHS4,729.92000 GMD
2000 GHS9,459.84000 GMD
5000 GHS23,649.60000 GMD
10000 GHS47,299.20000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GMD0.21142 GHS
5 GMD1.05710 GHS
10 GMD2.11420 GHS
20 GMD4.22840 GHS
50 GMD10.57100 GHS
100 GMD21.14200 GHS
250 GMD52.85500 GHS
500 GMD105.71000 GHS
1000 GMD211.42000 GHS
2000 GMD422.84000 GHS
5000 GMD1,057.10000 GHS
10000 GMD2,114.20000 GHS