Convert GGP to PLN at the real exchange rate

Guernsey pounds to Polish zloty today

1,000 ggp
5,069.97 pln

£1.000 GGP = zł5.070 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.6661.4661.6140.95919.278
1 GBP1.18211.268105.9561.7321.9071.13322.781
1 USD0.9320.788183.5421.3661.5030.89317.962
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pound

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Polish Zloty
1 GGP5.06997 PLN
5 GGP25.34985 PLN
10 GGP50.69970 PLN
20 GGP101.39940 PLN
50 GGP253.49850 PLN
100 GGP506.99700 PLN
250 GGP1,267.49250 PLN
500 GGP2,534.98500 PLN
1000 GGP5,069.97000 PLN
2000 GGP10,139.94000 PLN
5000 GGP25,349.85000 PLN
10000 GGP50,699.70000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Guernsey pound
1 PLN0.19724 GGP
5 PLN0.98620 GGP
10 PLN1.97240 GGP
20 PLN3.94480 GGP
50 PLN9.86200 GGP
100 PLN19.72400 GGP
250 PLN49.31000 GGP
500 PLN98.62000 GGP
1000 PLN197.24000 GGP
2000 PLN394.48000 GGP
5000 PLN986.20000 GGP
10000 PLN1,972.40000 GGP