500 Fijian dollars to Gambian dalasis

Convert FJD to GMD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = D30.97 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:29
FJD to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GMD
1 FJD to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.943831.9438
Low30.876529.8097
Average31.350931.0802
Change-1.37%2.56%
1 FJD to GMD stats

The performance of FJD to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.9438 and a 30 day low of 30.8765. This means the 30 day average was 31.3509. The change for FJD to GMD was -1.37.

The performance of FJD to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.9438 and a 90 day low of 29.8097. This means the 90 day average was 31.0802. The change for FJD to GMD was 2.56.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8521.5080.9281.32384.0770.7731.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.710.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83610.6150.87755.7430.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2461.62611.42690.6440.8331.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 FJD30.97080 GMD
5 FJD154.85400 GMD
10 FJD309.70800 GMD
20 FJD619.41600 GMD
50 FJD1,548.54000 GMD
100 FJD3,097.08000 GMD
250 FJD7,742.70000 GMD
500 FJD15,485.40000 GMD
1000 FJD30,970.80000 GMD
2000 FJD61,941.60000 GMD
5000 FJD154,854.00000 GMD
10000 FJD309,708.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Fijian Dollar
1 GMD0.03229 FJD
5 GMD0.16144 FJD
10 GMD0.32288 FJD
20 GMD0.64577 FJD
50 GMD1.61442 FJD
100 GMD3.22884 FJD
250 GMD8.07210 FJD
500 GMD16.14420 FJD
1000 GMD32.28840 FJD
2000 GMD64.57680 FJD
5000 GMD161.44200 FJD
10000 GMD322.88400 FJD