1 Ethiopian birr to New Taiwan dollars

Convert ETB to TWD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = NT$0.2682 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 ETB to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27250.5706
Low0.26590.2659
Average0.26950.3101
Change-1.59%-52.82%
View full history

1 ETB to TWD stats

The performance of ETB to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2725 and a 30 day low of 0.2659. This means the 30 day average was 0.2695. The change for ETB to TWD was -1.59.

The performance of ETB to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5706 and a 90 day low of 0.2659. This means the 90 day average was 0.3101. The change for ETB to TWD was -52.82.

Track market ratesView ETB to TWD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6181.4921.6240.93521.549
1 GBP1.20211.295108.8791.7931.9511.12425.891
1 USD0.9280.772184.0731.3841.5070.86819.993
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birr

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ETB0.26821 TWD
5 ETB1.34103 TWD
10 ETB2.68206 TWD
20 ETB5.36412 TWD
50 ETB13.41030 TWD
100 ETB26.82060 TWD
250 ETB67.05150 TWD
500 ETB134.10300 TWD
1000 ETB268.20600 TWD
2000 ETB536.41200 TWD
5000 ETB1,341.03000 TWD
10000 ETB2,682.06000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 TWD3.72848 ETB
5 TWD18.64240 ETB
10 TWD37.28480 ETB
20 TWD74.56960 ETB
50 TWD186.42400 ETB
100 TWD372.84800 ETB
250 TWD932.12000 ETB
500 TWD1,864.24000 ETB
1000 TWD3,728.48000 ETB
2000 TWD7,456.96000 ETB
5000 TWD18,642.40000 ETB
10000 TWD37,284.80000 ETB