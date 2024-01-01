5,000 Ethiopian birrs to Chilean pesos

Convert ETB to CLP at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = $7.960 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
ETB to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CLP
1 ETB to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.060116.6014
Low7.57277.5727
Average7.79478.9737
Change1.51%-51.61%
1 ETB to CLP stats

The performance of ETB to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.0601 and a 30 day low of 7.5727. This means the 30 day average was 7.7947. The change for ETB to CLP was 1.51.

The performance of ETB to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.6014 and a 90 day low of 7.5727. This means the 90 day average was 8.9737. The change for ETB to CLP was -51.61.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Chilean Peso
1 ETB7.96029 CLP
5 ETB39.80145 CLP
10 ETB79.60290 CLP
20 ETB159.20580 CLP
50 ETB398.01450 CLP
100 ETB796.02900 CLP
250 ETB1,990.07250 CLP
500 ETB3,980.14500 CLP
1000 ETB7,960.29000 CLP
2000 ETB15,920.58000 CLP
5000 ETB39,801.45000 CLP
10000 ETB79,602.90000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 CLP0.12562 ETB
5 CLP0.62812 ETB
10 CLP1.25624 ETB
20 CLP2.51248 ETB
50 CLP6.28120 ETB
100 CLP12.56240 ETB
250 CLP31.40600 ETB
500 CLP62.81200 ETB
1000 CLP125.62400 ETB
2000 CLP251.24800 ETB
5000 CLP628.12000 ETB
10000 CLP1,256.24000 ETB