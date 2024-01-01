20 Algerian dinars to Samoan talas

Convert DZD to WST at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = WS$0.02058 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:45
DZD to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

WST
1 DZD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02060.0206
Low0.02020.0201
Average0.02030.0204
Change0.91%2.24%
1 DZD to WST stats

The performance of DZD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0206 and a 30 day low of 0.0202. This means the 30 day average was 0.0203. The change for DZD to WST was 0.91.

The performance of DZD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0206 and a 90 day low of 0.0201. This means the 90 day average was 0.0204. The change for DZD to WST was 2.24.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07990.6991.4911.620.93521.6
1 GBP1.20311.298109.1371.7951.9491.12525.991
1 USD0.9270.77184.0771.3831.5010.86720.023
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 DZD0.02058 WST
5 DZD0.10290 WST
10 DZD0.20580 WST
20 DZD0.41161 WST
50 DZD1.02902 WST
100 DZD2.05803 WST
250 DZD5.14507 WST
500 DZD10.29015 WST
1000 DZD20.58030 WST
2000 DZD41.16060 WST
5000 DZD102.90150 WST
10000 DZD205.80300 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Algerian Dinar
1 WST48.59020 DZD
5 WST242.95100 DZD
10 WST485.90200 DZD
20 WST971.80400 DZD
50 WST2,429.51000 DZD
100 WST4,859.02000 DZD
250 WST12,147.55000 DZD
500 WST24,295.10000 DZD
1000 WST48,590.20000 DZD
2000 WST97,180.40000 DZD
5000 WST242,951.00000 DZD
10000 WST485,902.00000 DZD