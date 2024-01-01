2,000 Algerian dinars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars
Convert DZD to TTD at the real exchange rate
DZD to TTD conversion chart
1 DZD = 0.05085 TTD
0
|1 DZD to TTD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0513
|0.0514
|Low
|0.0506
|0.0501
|Average
|0.0510
|0.0508
|Change
|-0.65%
|1.03%
1 DZD to TTD stats
The performance of DZD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0513 and a 30 day low of 0.0506. This means the 30 day average was 0.0510. The change for DZD to TTD was -0.65.
The performance of DZD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0514 and a 90 day low of 0.0501. This means the 90 day average was 0.0508. The change for DZD to TTD was 1.03.
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Algerian Dinar
|1 TTD
|19.66400 DZD
|5 TTD
|98.32000 DZD
|10 TTD
|196.64000 DZD
|20 TTD
|393.28000 DZD
|50 TTD
|983.20000 DZD
|100 TTD
|1,966.40000 DZD
|250 TTD
|4,916.00000 DZD
|500 TTD
|9,832.00000 DZD
|1000 TTD
|19,664.00000 DZD
|2000 TTD
|39,328.00000 DZD
|5000 TTD
|98,320.00000 DZD
|10000 TTD
|196,640.00000 DZD