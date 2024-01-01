10 thousand Dominican pesos to Ugandan shillings

Convert DOP to UGX at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = Ush60.90 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:37
DOP to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 DOP to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High61.492563.1413
Low60.904560.9045
Average61.104461.9042
Change-0.86%-3.54%
1 DOP to UGX stats

The performance of DOP to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 61.4925 and a 30 day low of 60.9045. This means the 30 day average was 61.1044. The change for DOP to UGX was -0.86.

The performance of DOP to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 63.1413 and a 90 day low of 60.9045. This means the 90 day average was 61.9042. The change for DOP to UGX was -3.54.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 DOP60.90450 UGX
5 DOP304.52250 UGX
10 DOP609.04500 UGX
20 DOP1,218.09000 UGX
50 DOP3,045.22500 UGX
100 DOP6,090.45000 UGX
250 DOP15,226.12500 UGX
500 DOP30,452.25000 UGX
1000 DOP60,904.50000 UGX
2000 DOP121,809.00000 UGX
5000 DOP304,522.50000 UGX
10000 DOP609,045.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Dominican Peso
1 UGX0.01642 DOP
5 UGX0.08210 DOP
10 UGX0.16419 DOP
20 UGX0.32838 DOP
50 UGX0.82096 DOP
100 UGX1.64192 DOP
250 UGX4.10480 DOP
500 UGX8.20960 DOP
1000 UGX16.41920 DOP
2000 UGX32.83840 DOP
5000 UGX82.09600 DOP
10000 UGX164.19200 DOP