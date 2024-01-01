500 Ugandan shillings to Dominican pesos

Convert UGX to DOP at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = $0.01642 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:27
UGX to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DOP
1 UGX to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01640.0164
Low0.01630.0159
Average0.01640.0162
Change0.97%3.32%
1 UGX to DOP stats

The performance of UGX to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0164 and a 30 day low of 0.0163. This means the 30 day average was 0.0164. The change for UGX to DOP was 0.97.

The performance of UGX to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0164 and a 90 day low of 0.0159. This means the 90 day average was 0.0162. The change for UGX to DOP was 3.32.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Dominican Peso
1 UGX0.01642 DOP
5 UGX0.08210 DOP
10 UGX0.16420 DOP
20 UGX0.32841 DOP
50 UGX0.82102 DOP
100 UGX1.64204 DOP
250 UGX4.10510 DOP
500 UGX8.21020 DOP
1000 UGX16.42040 DOP
2000 UGX32.84080 DOP
5000 UGX82.10200 DOP
10000 UGX164.20400 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 DOP60.90000 UGX
5 DOP304.50000 UGX
10 DOP609.00000 UGX
20 DOP1,218.00000 UGX
50 DOP3,045.00000 UGX
100 DOP6,090.00000 UGX
250 DOP15,225.00000 UGX
500 DOP30,450.00000 UGX
1000 DOP60,900.00000 UGX
2000 DOP121,800.00000 UGX
5000 DOP304,500.00000 UGX
10000 DOP609,000.00000 UGX