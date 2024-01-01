100 Dominican pesos to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert DOP to TTD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = TT$0.1127 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
DOP to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TTD
1 DOP to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11280.1144
Low0.11220.1122
Average0.11250.1131
Change0.00%-1.26%
1 DOP to TTD stats

The performance of DOP to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1128 and a 30 day low of 0.1122. This means the 30 day average was 0.1125. The change for DOP to TTD was 0.00.

The performance of DOP to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1144 and a 90 day low of 0.1122. This means the 90 day average was 0.1131. The change for DOP to TTD was -1.26.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 DOP0.11267 TTD
5 DOP0.56335 TTD
10 DOP1.12671 TTD
20 DOP2.25342 TTD
50 DOP5.63355 TTD
100 DOP11.26710 TTD
250 DOP28.16775 TTD
500 DOP56.33550 TTD
1000 DOP112.67100 TTD
2000 DOP225.34200 TTD
5000 DOP563.35500 TTD
10000 DOP1,126.71000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 TTD8.87537 DOP
5 TTD44.37685 DOP
10 TTD88.75370 DOP
20 TTD177.50740 DOP
50 TTD443.76850 DOP
100 TTD887.53700 DOP
250 TTD2,218.84250 DOP
500 TTD4,437.68500 DOP
1000 TTD8,875.37000 DOP
2000 TTD17,750.74000 DOP
5000 TTD44,376.85000 DOP
10000 TTD88,753.70000 DOP