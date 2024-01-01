1 thousand Dominican pesos to South Korean wons
Convert DOP to KRW at the real exchange rate
DOP to KRW conversion chart
1 DOP = 22.94650 KRW
0
|1 DOP to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|22.9465
|23.3677
|Low
|21.7461
|21.7461
|Average
|22.3551
|22.4988
|Change
|3.48%
|-1.75%
|View full history
1 DOP to KRW stats
The performance of DOP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9465 and a 30 day low of 21.7461. This means the 30 day average was 22.3551. The change for DOP to KRW was 3.48.
The performance of DOP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.3677 and a 90 day low of 21.7461. This means the 90 day average was 22.4988. The change for DOP to KRW was -1.75.
|Conversion rates Dominican Peso / South Korean Won
|1 DOP
|22.94650 KRW
|5 DOP
|114.73250 KRW
|10 DOP
|229.46500 KRW
|20 DOP
|458.93000 KRW
|50 DOP
|1,147.32500 KRW
|100 DOP
|2,294.65000 KRW
|250 DOP
|5,736.62500 KRW
|500 DOP
|11,473.25000 KRW
|1000 DOP
|22,946.50000 KRW
|2000 DOP
|45,893.00000 KRW
|5000 DOP
|114,732.50000 KRW
|10000 DOP
|229,465.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Dominican Peso
|1 KRW
|0.04358 DOP
|5 KRW
|0.21790 DOP
|10 KRW
|0.43580 DOP
|20 KRW
|0.87159 DOP
|50 KRW
|2.17899 DOP
|100 KRW
|4.35797 DOP
|250 KRW
|10.89493 DOP
|500 KRW
|21.78985 DOP
|1000 KRW
|43.57970 DOP
|2000 KRW
|87.15940 DOP
|5000 KRW
|217.89850 DOP
|10000 KRW
|435.79700 DOP
|20000 KRW
|871.59400 DOP
|30000 KRW
|1,307.39100 DOP
|40000 KRW
|1,743.18800 DOP
|50000 KRW
|2,178.98500 DOP