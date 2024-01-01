1 thousand Dominican pesos to South Korean wons

Convert DOP to KRW at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₩22.95 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
DOP to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KRW
1 DOP to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.946523.3677
Low21.746121.7461
Average22.355122.4988
Change3.48%-1.75%
1 DOP to KRW stats

The performance of DOP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9465 and a 30 day low of 21.7461. This means the 30 day average was 22.3551. The change for DOP to KRW was 3.48.

The performance of DOP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.3677 and a 90 day low of 21.7461. This means the 90 day average was 22.4988. The change for DOP to KRW was -1.75.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8281.4931.6180.93721.553
1 GBP1.20211.299109.2141.7951.9461.12725.917
1 USD0.9260.77184.0721.3821.4980.86719.95
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / South Korean Won
1 DOP22.94650 KRW
5 DOP114.73250 KRW
10 DOP229.46500 KRW
20 DOP458.93000 KRW
50 DOP1,147.32500 KRW
100 DOP2,294.65000 KRW
250 DOP5,736.62500 KRW
500 DOP11,473.25000 KRW
1000 DOP22,946.50000 KRW
2000 DOP45,893.00000 KRW
5000 DOP114,732.50000 KRW
10000 DOP229,465.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Dominican Peso
1 KRW0.04358 DOP
5 KRW0.21790 DOP
10 KRW0.43580 DOP
20 KRW0.87159 DOP
50 KRW2.17899 DOP
100 KRW4.35797 DOP
250 KRW10.89493 DOP
500 KRW21.78985 DOP
1000 KRW43.57970 DOP
2000 KRW87.15940 DOP
5000 KRW217.89850 DOP
10000 KRW435.79700 DOP
20000 KRW871.59400 DOP
30000 KRW1,307.39100 DOP
40000 KRW1,743.18800 DOP
50000 KRW2,178.98500 DOP