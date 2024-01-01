1 thousand Danish kroner to East Caribbean dollars

Convert DKK to XCD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = $0.3911 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:38
DKK to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XCD
1 DKK to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40520.4052
Low0.39110.3902
Average0.39780.3986
Change-2.78%-0.39%
1 DKK to XCD stats

The performance of DKK to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4052 and a 30 day low of 0.3911. This means the 30 day average was 0.3978. The change for DKK to XCD was -2.78.

The performance of DKK to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4052 and a 90 day low of 0.3902. This means the 90 day average was 0.3986. The change for DKK to XCD was -0.39.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.390.832300.2281.61811.79490.809
1 USD0.926110.5440.77277.951.49810.91884.071
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.360.1421.0357.973
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6931360.9321.94514.178109.17

Conversion rates Danish Krone / East Caribbean Dollar
1 DKK0.39109 XCD
5 DKK1.95543 XCD
10 DKK3.91085 XCD
20 DKK7.82170 XCD
50 DKK19.55425 XCD
100 DKK39.10850 XCD
250 DKK97.77125 XCD
500 DKK195.54250 XCD
1000 DKK391.08500 XCD
2000 DKK782.17000 XCD
5000 DKK1,955.42500 XCD
10000 DKK3,910.85000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Danish Krone
1 XCD2.55699 DKK
5 XCD12.78495 DKK
10 XCD25.56990 DKK
20 XCD51.13980 DKK
50 XCD127.84950 DKK
100 XCD255.69900 DKK
250 XCD639.24750 DKK
500 XCD1,278.49500 DKK
1000 XCD2,556.99000 DKK
2000 XCD5,113.98000 DKK
5000 XCD12,784.95000 DKK
10000 XCD25,569.90000 DKK