1 thousand Danish kroner to Saudi riyals

Convert DKK to SAR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = SR0.5440 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:00
DKK to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SAR
1 DKK to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56300.5630
Low0.54400.5424
Average0.55310.5541
Change-2.67%-0.28%
1 DKK to SAR stats

The performance of DKK to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5630 and a 30 day low of 0.5440. This means the 30 day average was 0.5531. The change for DKK to SAR was -2.67.

The performance of DKK to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5630 and a 90 day low of 0.5424. This means the 90 day average was 0.5541. The change for DKK to SAR was -0.28.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Saudi Riyal
1 DKK0.54399 SAR
5 DKK2.71993 SAR
10 DKK5.43985 SAR
20 DKK10.87970 SAR
50 DKK27.19925 SAR
100 DKK54.39850 SAR
250 DKK135.99625 SAR
500 DKK271.99250 SAR
1000 DKK543.98500 SAR
2000 DKK1,087.97000 SAR
5000 DKK2,719.92500 SAR
10000 DKK5,439.85000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Danish Krone
1 SAR1.83829 DKK
5 SAR9.19145 DKK
10 SAR18.38290 DKK
20 SAR36.76580 DKK
50 SAR91.91450 DKK
100 SAR183.82900 DKK
250 SAR459.57250 DKK
500 SAR919.14500 DKK
1000 SAR1,838.29000 DKK
2000 SAR3,676.58000 DKK
5000 SAR9,191.45000 DKK
10000 SAR18,382.90000 DKK