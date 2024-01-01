100 Danish kroner to Croatian kunas

Convert DKK to HRK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = kn1.017 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DKK to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HRK
1 DKK to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.05351.0535
Low1.01681.0147
Average1.03431.0364
Change-2.78%-0.39%
View full history

1 DKK to HRK stats

The performance of DKK to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0535 and a 30 day low of 1.0168. This means the 30 day average was 1.0343. The change for DKK to HRK was -2.78.

The performance of DKK to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0535 and a 90 day low of 1.0147. This means the 90 day average was 1.0364. The change for DKK to HRK was -0.39.

Track market ratesView DKK to HRK chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.2281.61611.79590.83
1 USD0.926110.5440.77277.951.49610.91984.09
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3620.1421.0367.975
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6911360.9041.94314.178109.187

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Croatian Kuna
1 DKK1.01684 HRK
5 DKK5.08420 HRK
10 DKK10.16840 HRK
20 DKK20.33680 HRK
50 DKK50.84200 HRK
100 DKK101.68400 HRK
250 DKK254.21000 HRK
500 DKK508.42000 HRK
1000 DKK1,016.84000 HRK
2000 DKK2,033.68000 HRK
5000 DKK5,084.20000 HRK
10000 DKK10,168.40000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Danish Krone
1 HRK0.98344 DKK
5 HRK4.91722 DKK
10 HRK9.83443 DKK
20 HRK19.66886 DKK
50 HRK49.17215 DKK
100 HRK98.34430 DKK
250 HRK245.86075 DKK
500 HRK491.72150 DKK
1000 HRK983.44300 DKK
2000 HRK1,966.88600 DKK
5000 HRK4,917.21500 DKK
10000 HRK9,834.43000 DKK