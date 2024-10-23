50 Danish kroner to Georgian laris

Convert DKK to GEL at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₾0.3962 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:28
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

DKK to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GEL
1 DKK to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40920.4092
Low0.39440.3917
Average0.40190.4000
Change-2.29%0.45%
View full history

1 DKK to GEL stats

The performance of DKK to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4092 and a 30 day low of 0.3944. This means the 30 day average was 0.4019. The change for DKK to GEL was -2.29.

The performance of DKK to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4092 and a 90 day low of 0.3917. This means the 90 day average was 0.4000. The change for DKK to GEL was 0.45.

Track market ratesView DKK to GEL chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.1721.61611.79190.816
1 USD0.926110.5440.77277.951.49610.91884.093
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.360.1421.0357.975
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6921360.9041.94314.177109.19

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Georgian Lari
1 DKK0.39620 GEL
5 DKK1.98101 GEL
10 DKK3.96201 GEL
20 DKK7.92402 GEL
50 DKK19.81005 GEL
100 DKK39.62010 GEL
250 DKK99.05025 GEL
500 DKK198.10050 GEL
1000 DKK396.20100 GEL
2000 DKK792.40200 GEL
5000 DKK1,981.00500 GEL
10000 DKK3,962.01000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Danish Krone
1 GEL2.52397 DKK
5 GEL12.61985 DKK
10 GEL25.23970 DKK
20 GEL50.47940 DKK
50 GEL126.19850 DKK
100 GEL252.39700 DKK
250 GEL630.99250 DKK
500 GEL1,261.98500 DKK
1000 GEL2,523.97000 DKK
2000 GEL5,047.94000 DKK
5000 GEL12,619.85000 DKK
10000 GEL25,239.70000 DKK