20 Danish kroner to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert DKK to CVE at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = Esc14.83 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DKK to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CVE
1 DKK to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.874214.8742
Low14.804014.8040
Average14.841014.8389
Change0.01%0.06%
View full history

1 DKK to CVE stats

The performance of DKK to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.8742 and a 30 day low of 14.8040. This means the 30 day average was 14.8410. The change for DKK to CVE was 0.01.

The performance of DKK to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.8742 and a 90 day low of 14.8040. This means the 90 day average was 14.8389. The change for DKK to CVE was 0.06.

Track market ratesView DKK to CVE chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.0751.61611.79690.785
1 USD0.926110.5480.77277.951.49710.92684.091
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3510.1421.0367.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.8071.94314.183109.159

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 DKK14.83020 CVE
5 DKK74.15100 CVE
10 DKK148.30200 CVE
20 DKK296.60400 CVE
50 DKK741.51000 CVE
100 DKK1,483.02000 CVE
250 DKK3,707.55000 CVE
500 DKK7,415.10000 CVE
1000 DKK14,830.20000 CVE
2000 DKK29,660.40000 CVE
5000 DKK74,151.00000 CVE
10000 DKK148,302.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Danish Krone
1 CVE0.06743 DKK
5 CVE0.33715 DKK
10 CVE0.67430 DKK
20 CVE1.34860 DKK
50 CVE3.37151 DKK
100 CVE6.74301 DKK
250 CVE16.85753 DKK
500 CVE33.71505 DKK
1000 CVE67.43010 DKK
2000 CVE134.86020 DKK
5000 CVE337.15050 DKK
10000 CVE674.30100 DKK