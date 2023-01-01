Ghanaian Cedi (GHS)

Currency name

Ghanaian Cedi

GH¢

GHS exchange rates

 USD CAD EUR ZAR GBP SGD AUD INR
From GHS0.08475 0.11642 0.07781 1.55156 0.06806 0.11401 0.13049 7.05135
To GHS11.80000 8.58963 12.85200 0.64451 14.69400 8.77095 7.66351 0.14182

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Ghanaian cedi Exchange Rates