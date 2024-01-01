Ghanaian Cedi (GHS)
Currency name
Ghanaian Cedi
Currency symbol
GH¢
GHS exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|EUR
|ZAR
|GBP
|SGD
|AUD
|INR
|From GHS
|0.06689
|0.09279
|0.06131
|1.22310
|0.05224
|0.08874
|0.10272
|5.60540
|To GHS
|14.95000
|10.77670
|16.31120
|0.81760
|19.14350
|11.26900
|9.73469
|0.17840
