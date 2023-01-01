100 Chilean pesos to Thai bahts

Convert CLP to THB at the real exchange rate

100 clp
4.08 thb

1.00000 CLP = 0.04080 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Thai Baht
1 CLP0.04080 THB
5 CLP0.20402 THB
10 CLP0.40803 THB
20 CLP0.81607 THB
50 CLP2.04017 THB
100 CLP4.08034 THB
250 CLP10.20085 THB
500 CLP20.40170 THB
1000 CLP40.80340 THB
2000 CLP81.60680 THB
5000 CLP204.01700 THB
10000 CLP408.03400 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Chilean Peso
1 THB24.50770 CLP
5 THB122.53850 CLP
10 THB245.07700 CLP
20 THB490.15400 CLP
50 THB1225.38500 CLP
100 THB2450.77000 CLP
250 THB6126.92500 CLP
500 THB12253.85000 CLP
1000 THB24507.70000 CLP
2000 THB49015.40000 CLP
5000 THB122538.50000 CLP
10000 THB245077.00000 CLP