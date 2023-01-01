500 Chilean pesos to Algerian dinars

Convert CLP to DZD at the real exchange rate

500 clp
77.30 dzd

1.00000 CLP = 0.15461 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 CLP0.15461 DZD
5 CLP0.77303 DZD
10 CLP1.54607 DZD
20 CLP3.09214 DZD
50 CLP7.73035 DZD
100 CLP15.46070 DZD
250 CLP38.65175 DZD
500 CLP77.30350 DZD
1000 CLP154.60700 DZD
2000 CLP309.21400 DZD
5000 CLP773.03500 DZD
10000 CLP1546.07000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 DZD6.46803 CLP
5 DZD32.34015 CLP
10 DZD64.68030 CLP
20 DZD129.36060 CLP
50 DZD323.40150 CLP
100 DZD646.80300 CLP
250 DZD1617.00750 CLP
500 DZD3234.01500 CLP
1000 DZD6468.03000 CLP
2000 DZD12936.06000 CLP
5000 DZD32340.15000 CLP
10000 DZD64680.30000 CLP