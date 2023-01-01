10 Chilean pesos to Costa Rican colóns

Convert CLP to CRC at the real exchange rate

10 clp
6.05 crc

1.00000 CLP = 0.60484 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 CLP0.60484 CRC
5 CLP3.02418 CRC
10 CLP6.04836 CRC
20 CLP12.09672 CRC
50 CLP30.24180 CRC
100 CLP60.48360 CRC
250 CLP151.20900 CRC
500 CLP302.41800 CRC
1000 CLP604.83600 CRC
2000 CLP1209.67200 CRC
5000 CLP3024.18000 CRC
10000 CLP6048.36000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Chilean Peso
1 CRC1.65334 CLP
5 CRC8.26670 CLP
10 CRC16.53340 CLP
20 CRC33.06680 CLP
50 CRC82.66700 CLP
100 CRC165.33400 CLP
250 CRC413.33500 CLP
500 CRC826.67000 CLP
1000 CRC1653.34000 CLP
2000 CRC3306.68000 CLP
5000 CRC8266.70000 CLP
10000 CRC16533.40000 CLP