500 Botswanan pulas to Indian rupees

Convert BWP to INR at the real exchange rate

500 bwp
3,066.13 inr

1.00000 BWP = 6.13225 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Indian Rupee
1 BWP6.13225 INR
5 BWP30.66125 INR
10 BWP61.32250 INR
20 BWP122.64500 INR
50 BWP306.61250 INR
100 BWP613.22500 INR
250 BWP1533.06250 INR
500 BWP3066.12500 INR
1000 BWP6132.25000 INR
2000 BWP12264.50000 INR
5000 BWP30661.25000 INR
10000 BWP61322.50000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 INR0.16307 BWP
5 INR0.81536 BWP
10 INR1.63072 BWP
20 INR3.26144 BWP
50 INR8.15360 BWP
100 INR16.30720 BWP
250 INR40.76800 BWP
500 INR81.53600 BWP
1000 INR163.07200 BWP
2000 INR326.14400 BWP
5000 INR815.36000 BWP
10000 INR1630.72000 BWP