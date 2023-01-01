10 Botswanan pulas to Canadian dollars

Convert BWP to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 bwp
1.00 cad

1.00000 BWP = 0.09984 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Canadian Dollar
1 BWP0.09984 CAD
5 BWP0.49921 CAD
10 BWP0.99842 CAD
20 BWP1.99685 CAD
50 BWP4.99212 CAD
100 BWP9.98424 CAD
250 BWP24.96060 CAD
500 BWP49.92120 CAD
1000 BWP99.84240 CAD
2000 BWP199.68480 CAD
5000 BWP499.21200 CAD
10000 BWP998.42400 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 CAD10.01580 BWP
5 CAD50.07900 BWP
10 CAD100.15800 BWP
20 CAD200.31600 BWP
50 CAD500.79000 BWP
100 CAD1001.58000 BWP
250 CAD2503.95000 BWP
500 CAD5007.90000 BWP
1000 CAD10015.80000 BWP
2000 CAD20031.60000 BWP
5000 CAD50079.00000 BWP
10000 CAD100158.00000 BWP